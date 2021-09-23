EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – FedEx is looking to hire over 1,000 new team members in the St. Louis area ahead of the holiday season.
On Thursday, FedEx will have recruiters on hand to interview applicants in-person at the following locations:
- FedEx Location: FedEx Ground, St. Louis
Time: 10am – 6pm CDT
Address: 9000 Premier Parkway S., Saint Peters, MO 63376
- FedEx Location: FedEx Supply Chain, Edwardsville
Time: 9am – 5pm CDT
Address: Comfort Inn Edwardsville-St. Louis, 3080 S. SR 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025
Open positions include package handlers and drivers. Many seasonal hires may become full-time job opportunities, according to the company. Click here for more details or to apply online.
