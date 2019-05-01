ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A FedEx truck crashed into the median off a St. Louis County interstate Wednesday morning.
Skyzoom4 was over the crash on westbound Interstate 44 east of Antire around 6 a.m. and saw one of the cars overturned.
Emergency crews were seen on the shoulder of the road.
The crash did not appear to be impacting traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.