EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – FedEx is looking to hire 100 people in Edwardsville.
FedEx Supply Chain will host an open hiring event on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet, located at 191 Westport Plaza. Those attending the event are required to wear facial coverings.
The open positions include warehouse workers and forklift operators. Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here for a list of open positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.