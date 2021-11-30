EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.COM) -- FedEX Supply Chain is looking to add around 100 positions at its Edwardsville, Illinois warehouse.
The company will host an open hiring event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Drury Inn & Suites O'Fallon, located at 1118 Central Park Drive.
There will be full and part time positions to fill. Applications can be filled out prior to arrival or they will be available onsite. They are searching for warehouse workers and forklift operators. Prior experience is required for forklift operator positions.
