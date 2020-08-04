ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- FedEx Ground is hiring over a thousand people for its new distribution center in St. Peters.
The new facility is located at 9000 Premier Parkway South in St. Peters is FedEx Ground’s largest automated station, with the capacity to sort 22,500 packages per hour.
The facility will employ more than 1,200 team members and contract with about 20 local service provider businesses that separately employ hundreds of drivers and staff.
Candidates who are interested need to be at least 18 years of age and can visit here for more information.
The station is also holding open houses for interested candidates on August 6 and 13 from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the facility.
Position benefits include:
• Competitive wages dependent on shift; currently offering additional pay for weekend work
• Day and night shifts available
• Paid parental leave
• Wide range of benefits, after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement
• Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more
