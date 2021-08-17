NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A FedEx driver was carjacked after he dropped off packages in North City Tuesday morning.
The incident happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of N. Grand, which is located in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood. As a 32-year-old driver was returning to his truck after he dropped off packages, he felt a metal object against his back, which the suspect said was a gun.
The victim then dropped his keys, which were picked up by the suspect, who then drove off in the FedEx truck. Police later found found the truck ransacked at the intersection of Greer Ave and Elliot. Officer do not know if any packages were taken. The FedEx driver was not injured.
