NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A group of federal employees held signs and chanted outside a federal office complex at 4300 Goodfellow on Friday in a call for an end to the two-week government shutdown.
"We're out here because we want to go back to work," said Sheila Harrison.
Harrison is a 17-year government employee and said leaders in Washington D.C. need to know the shutdown is having a negative effect beyond the workers who’ve been furloughed. She works in a division that administers home loans for low income families in rural areas.
"There are rural housing borrowers that are waiting to get into their homes and they can't at this time because we can't process their loans," said Harrison.
Some of the workers said they feel like pawns who are caught in the middle of a political fight and that leaders in Washington D.C. don’t care about the impact on them.
Now that the shutdown has extended to 14 days, some are growing concerned about the bills that are piling up while they’re going without a paycheck.
"Starting to feel the pinch now. You know we had money saved up but if this continues to go on it's going to deplete our savings," said Marilyn Carrothers.
Federal workers have been contacting creditors to tell them they’ve been furloughed and that they may be late on some payments. Workers say some creditors are willing to work with them and others aren’t.
A GoFundMe account was set up by the brother of a TSA workers to help TSA employees at St. Louis Lambert Airport if the shutdown continues for an extended period and creates a financial hardship for any of the agents. The person who created the account told News 4 that any money collected would be turned over to the union representing TSA workers for disbursement.
The message for Washington D.C. from federal employees has been to reach a deal and stop the shutdown.
“It is so unfair to the government employees. We want to go back to work. We need to go back to work, we have bills to pay," said Carrothers.
