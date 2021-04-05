ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Prosecutors will retry the case against two former St. Louis police officers accused of assaulting an undercover detective during a 2017 protest.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry announced Monday that the retrial hearing is set for June 7.
Last week, a jury issued a partial verdict against Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers. The U.S. Attorney's Office will retry Dustin Boone on a charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law and Christopher Myers on destroying evidence to impede an investigation.
Steven Korte was found not guilty on all counts, Myers was found not guilty on the charge of deprivation of rights, and had a mistrial declared on the charge of destroying evidence.
