ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against two people in the connection to the murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of Andre Montgomery in 2016.
According to a filing from U.S. District Court, prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for James Timothy Norman, who goes by Tim, and Terica Taneisha Ellis.
Norman, Ellis, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, and Travelle Anthony Hill were all indicted in the case earlier this month.
All are charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Yaghnam is charged with five counts of aggravated identify theft with Montgomery's murder-for-hire.
Andre Montgomery was shot and killed near Fairground Park on March 14, 2016.
Charging documents say Norman and Yaghnam conspired to get a fraudulent life insurance policy for Norman’s nephew, Andre Montgomery. Federal agents said Norman and Yaghnam submitted three separate life insurance applications that contained false statements about Andre Montgomery’s income, net worth, medical history, employment and family background.
