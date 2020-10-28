ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the winter months approach, a federal grant is helping low-income families ensure they're able to pay their utility bills and keep the heat on.
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federal program managed at the state level by the Missouri Family Support Division.
It's a program St. Louis Public Schools Social Worker Tomeka Slaughter recently helped a student's family take advantage of.
"The parents reached out saying their utilities had been shut off, so we got them the application immediately and their utilities were turned back on by that evening," Slaughter said.
Slaughter told News 4 the inability to pay utility bills is common among students and their families, but the program has been made worse because of the pandemic.
"We've always seen it but now more than ever with families, the unemployment rate is very high, hours have been cut with families and those utilities are very important and it's important to us as social workers at the schools to make sure those bills are paid," Slaughter said.
In years past, the number of applicants has steadily declined, according to Connie Taylor, Manager of Customer Advocacy and Energy Assistance at Ameren Missouri.
"Especially now in times like these due to the pandemic crisis, we want to encourage all customers who's income may have changed to apply for this program," she said.
Applicants must qualify based on income, however Taylor said only an applicant's previous 30 days of income is taken into consideration, not the entire year.
To qualify, applicants must be a Missouri resident, a U.S. citizen, live in the household and be responsible for paying the utility bill, and have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, investments, or retirement accounts. Additionally, the income eligibility has been increased from 135 percent to 150 percent of the federal poverty level. The deadline to apply for the summer program is Oct. 31, however you're encouraged to still apply beyond then for the winter program assistance.
The federal program offers two different ways to receive assistance. The Energy Assistance grant is a one time payment that depends on an applicant's income, not their utility bill. Additionally, an applicant does not have to be behind on their utility bill to receive financial assistance. The maximum amount you can receive through the Energy Assistance grant in the summer program is $600.
The Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) helps pay utility bills when your energy is shut off or is threatened to be shut off. The amount of help you receive is based on the amount of money needed to settle your crisis with your energy provider.
The winter ECIP is available November through May based on funding; the maximum amount you could receive is $800. Summer ECIP is available June through October based on funding; the maximum amount you could receive is $600.
Applications can be filled out online.
According to Taylor, applications for ECIP will be processed quickly, as local agencies work to help get utilities turned back on. Applications for Energy Assistance can take up to 30 days to process.
Those seeking help through the program are encouraged to reach out to local agencies like United Way 211, Urban League, Heat Up Missouri and Ameren. A video that walks applicants through the application process can be found here.
