MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) – Derek Chauvin is reportedly close to a plea deal on federal charges.

The former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 22.5 years for the death of George Floyd, but he still faces a federal indictment that alleges he and three other officers violated Floyd’s constitutional rights.

Multiple sources have said Chauvin is close to reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors and that is what he was likely referring to when he made a mysterious comment to the Floyd family during sentencing.

"I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There is going to be some other information, or information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind,” Chauvin said during the sentencing.

As part of a possible plea deal, Chauvin would have to publicly explain what he did to Floyd and why. Sources said as part of the plea deal Chauvin could get a 20-25-year sentence, which he would serve at the same time as the state sentence. He would also reportedly serve the time in federal prison, not state prison. If convicted in federal court, Chauvin could face life in prison.

Former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarity said Chauvin has to be thinking about the swift guilty verdict in the state case.

“In federal court there would be a substantial difference between what he would receive if he went to trial and was convicted versus what he would get if he plead guilty and what they say take responsibility for his actions,” she said.

The exact status of the plea talks is not known. In May 2020 a plea deal involving the feds collapsed at the 11th hour.