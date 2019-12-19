ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A federal lawsuit filed by a troubled St. Clair County judge has been tossed out Thursday.
A pending criminal case against St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ronald Duebbert is over.
A federal judge dismissed Ronald Duebbert’s suit seeking $10 million in damages from the county.
The judge ruled that the federal courts are not the proper venue.
In 2018, News 4 reported criminal charges against Judge Dubbert were dismissed. He had been accused of fondling a man and offering to reduce legal fees if a sex act was performed.
Duebbert, who is elected, hasn’t been hearing cases since late 2016 when he was placed on administrative duties over those accusations.
