ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The owners of Anytime Fitness have filed a federal lawsuit against officials from St. Louis City and St. Louis County seeking a temporary restraining order against the stay-at-home orders keeping many businesses closed.
According to the suit, filed by SH3 Consulting LLC (owners of Anytime Fitness), state laws dictate that in a statewide pandemic, only the state health director has the authority to close schools or “other places of public or private assembly.”
The suit also claims county health commissions can issue orders that do not conflict with state regulations.
Also joining the suit is Elder’s Antiques, LLC on Cherokee Street. Both businesses sought to open Monday when Gov. Mike Parson reopened Missouri and allowed businesses to service customers, albeit with crowd restrictions.
St. Louis City and St. Louis County officials said they would remain locked down indefinitely and reassess the situation in mid-May.
The city and county account for more than 54 percent of the statewide cases and more than 65 percent of Missouri’s deaths.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the businesses by Clayton lawyer Bevis Sshock, names St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Co-Health Director Emily Doucette and St. Louis Health Director Fredrick Echols.
