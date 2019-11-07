ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A lawsuit against St. Louis County will be filed in federal court Thursday after a decree that all volunteers with St. Louis County Animal Care and Control must reapply and interview for jobs.
The order stated the last day for any of the more than 400 volunteers in their current role is Thursday.
Spring Schmidt with the County’s Department of Public Health, which oversees ACC, said in a staff email the move was intended to "restructure the process," but several volunteers feel they are being retaliated against for speaking out about issues at the shelter.
Attorney Daniel Kolde is representing some of the ACC volunteers. He said he hand-delivered a demand letter to the county on Monday, requesting the volunteers remain active and that there’s more transparency from the county.
Kolde asked the county to respond to his correspondence by 5 p.m. Tuesday, which they did not do.
Kolde then announced his plan file the federal lawsuit Thursday, citing a violation of First Amendment rights. The lawsuit will reportedly seek punitive damages.
In addition to claims of retaliation, volunteers have publicly worried about what the mass "restructuring" would mean for the animals at the shelter.
Beth Wasserstrom said she started volunteering at the Pet Adoption Center in 2017 as a way to spend time with her children.
She said there are many issues creating chaos at the shelter and she worries what will happen if Friday’s deadline holds.
“On Saturday we had 48 volunteers and we still couldn’t get everything done. So I’m concerned for the safety and quality of life for animals when we suddenly go from that many volunteers down to nothing,” Wasserstrom said.
The county has not yet responded to the plans to file the lawsuit.
