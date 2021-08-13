ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri and Texas attorneys general announced a win Friday as a federal court judge gave an injunction in a joint lawsuit.
The case is over the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. It required asylum seekers to be returned to Mexico until their court dates in the U.S. The Biden administration ended the policy in June.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said that was illegal and the policy is necessary to halt the flow of drugs, human trafficking and phony asylum seekers from crossing the border.
"People were coming here seeking asylum, being released into the interior of the U.S. under Obama. Trump ended that. You had a remain in Mexico policy so if they were seeking asylum, waiting for their day in court, Mexico was the waiting room - that is what we're back to," Schmitt said.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas argues previous administration policies are to blame for the influx of people seeking asylum.
"Tragically, former president Trump slashed our international assistance to Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, slashed the resources that we were contributing to address the root causes of irregular migration," Mayorkas said.
In July alone, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported taking more than 212,000 people into custody. The White House has a week to file an appeal to Friday's injunction.
