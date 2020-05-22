A Federal judge on Friday ruled against a local gym trying to stay open, in violation of St. Louis County's stay-at-home orders.

The temporary restraining order, handed down by U.S. District Judge Ronnie White, ordered two House of Pain gym locations closed.

An attorney for the gym, Christopher McDonough, said when the ruling came down Friday, the facilities were closed immediately. Everyone inside was asked to leave. He said they are continuing to weigh their options going forward.

McDonough said the decision was a tragedy for the workers who are "literally trying to keep a roof over their heads and feed their children."

Earlier this month, Joe Corbett, the gym owner, said they opened because they believe gyms are essential for the overall well-being of people and to survive in this economy. 

“We are opening because we are trying to put food on the table. It seems to me that the people making the decisions are out of touch with reality, but they're all getting paychecks,” Corbett said.

According to court documents, the county has power through the Missouri Constitution to enforce business restrictions and closure orders for the protection of its residents’ health. 

