ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Federal judge on Friday ruled against a local gym trying to stay open, in violation of St. Louis County's stay-at-home orders.

The temporary restraining order, handed down by U.S. District Judge Ronnie White, ordered two House of Pain gym locations closed.

An attorney for the gym, Christopher McDonough, said when the ruling came down Friday, the facilities were closed immediately. Everyone inside was asked to leave. He said they are continuing to weigh their options going forward.

McDonough said the decision was a tragedy for the workers who are "literally trying to keep a roof over their heads and feed their children."

St. Louis County taking a gym owner to court for defying stay-at-home orders Corbett’s attorney responded later that day saying the stay-at-home order s “blatantly unconstitutional” and the county’s efforts to make Corbett comply constituted “tyrannical persecution.”

Earlier this month, Joe Corbett, the gym owner, said they opened because they believe gyms are essential for the overall well-being of people and to survive in this economy.