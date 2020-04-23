ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A federal judge dismissed the civil lawsuit brought by the family of Police Officer Katlyn Alix against the city of St. Louis and the police officer who killed her in a Russian roulette-style game last year.
The case will now be tried in the St. Louis Circuit Court as a wrongful death suit with Nathaniel Hendren, his partner Patrick Riordan, and police Sergeant Gary Foster as the only defendants, according to Hendren’s attorney.
Earlier this year, Hendren pleaded guilty to killing Alix. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Hendren was on duty with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department when he and his partner met with Alix at his apartment on January 24, 2019.
Both Hendren and Alix were playing with guns when Hendren produced a revolver, emptied the cylinder and then put one bullet cartridge back in the cylinder. Hendren then spun the cylinder, pointed the gun away and pulled the trigger but it did not fire.
Alix then took the gun and pointed it at Hendren and pulled the trigger but the gun again did not fire.
Hendren then took the gun back from Alix and pulled the trigger, shooting Alix in the chest. She later died at the hospital.
In October 2019, Alix’s mother filed the wrongful death lawsuit. Hendren responded to the lawsuit by saying Alix knew the risk and that Alix “voluntarily engaged in this activity and assumed the risk of bodily injury or death.”
