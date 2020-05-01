ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A federal judge has denied a temporary restraining order Saturday to prevent the dismantling of two homeless tent cities in downtown St. Louis.
The ArchCity Defenders filed a lawsuit to stop the displacement of those living in the tent encampments in response to the city's order to vacate. Their lawsuit states that there are not "enough shelter beds, motel rooms, and temporary housing for people to move in to." The suit, which was posted on ArchCity’s Facebook page, also alleges that as of Thursday, there was a waiting list of nearly 100 people for shelter beds.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said the order was issued because of concern about the spread of coronavirus. The city said it does not plan to show any excessive force to remove the tents, it will try to work with the homeless as best as it can. There's a group of tents on the east side of the Soldiers Memorial and another group on the west side.
Wednesday, city officials began the process of helping the homeless move to the city-provided housing. By noon Friday, all the tents were expected to be gone but there are still several tents along Market Street.
The organization said they will continue to work with the community and "gather relevant evidence" during a preliminary injunction hearing on Tuesday.
Officials estimate there are about 50 homeless people living in pop-up tents downtown.
Krewson spoke to News 4 after the tents started appearing a few weeks ago. She said the tents were being handed out by well-meaning people who were also trying to make a point about those living on the street.
The Health Department Director is concerned the homeless aren't following the social distancing guidelines that help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The fire chief is also worried about the fact they are cooking on barbecue grills.
"It is a pretty serious health threat to have these individuals mixing it up, not practicing social distancing, living in this group situation. So we will be trying to move those folks out of the tents by Friday morning," Krewson said.
On Thursday and into Friday, a portable medical van was on site to provide health screenings. Officials checked for COVID-19 symptoms and other medical problems.
“For weeks, the City of St. Louis has stated that they have enough shelter for the people who want it. This is patently false,” said John Bonacorsi, a Staff Attorney and Skadden Fellow at ArchCity Defenders. “As unhoused individuals, outreach workers, and service providers know firsthand, there is a severe shortage of adequate shelter space for our local unhoused community, which means that there are hundreds of people who are forced to risk punishment and sleep outside.”
City officials told News 4 they secured more than 200 additional beds in the past two to three weeks.
