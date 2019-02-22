ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Friday, federal investigators wrapped up their review of a city agency that manages millions in tax dollars.

The review follows a News 4 investigation that broke last month.

It comes as the Board of Aldermen just now begins an investigation of their own.

“I do feel a responsibility to my constituents as to what's going on with taxpayer money,” said Alderwoman Beth Murphy.

Thursday, St. Louis aldermen voted to move forward with an investigation into SLATE, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment.

Specifically, according to a letter written by Committee Chairman Joe Vacarro, they want to look into seven types of allegations from cronyism to a hostile work environment, to concerns about faulty record keeping, timesheet fraud and ghost employees.

In January, for example. News 4 reported on questions over State Representative Bruce Franks' timesheets from when he worked for a subcontractor of the agency.

“You see stuff on the news, you see all these accusations fly back and forth and I mean, you have constituents call you and organizations who have had encounters with SLATE who have concerns as well, so I think it would be best if we would be briefed,” said Alderwoman Tamika Hubbard.

Speaking on behalf of the agency's Executive Director Dr. Alice Prince on Thursday, Mayor Lyda Krewson's Chief of Staff Steve Conway dismissed the aldermen's investigation, saying it's all just political.

“What this amounts to is grandstanding, we have an election in just a few days in the city,” Conway said.

But Vaccaro completely disagreed.

“I feel sorry they feel that way but we feel there should be accountability, and as a BOA and he should know that, since he was alderman, we owe that to our constituents, we make the rules,” Vaccaro said.

Dr. Prince tried testifying Thursday but the committee asked her to wait until a later date.

“I just want to get back to serving our community,” Dr. Prince said.

In the meantime, investigators from the federal Department of Labor have been in town all week, reviewing documents and meeting with SLATE employees.

Conway says he expects to get a get a written report sometime in the next few weeks.

He didn't say what specific questions investigators have been asking.

“Auditors do the standard auditing, their checklists and worksheets, nothing out of the ordinary,” Conway said.

The FBI and the US Attorney’s Office have also been making inquiries, and the Missouri State Auditor is doing her own review of the agency.