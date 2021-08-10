ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fixes and improvements to the St. Louis region's aging infrastructure may be the closest to reality than they have been in decades with the U.S. Senate approving a $1 trillion dollar infrastructure bill.
St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush expressed how important this infrastructure bill was to the community just last month when discussing her concerns about the West Florissant Avenue corridor.
"This roadway is not only a risk to motorists, but to pedestrians and to cyclists who travel to West Florissant Avenue corridor as well,” said Bush. “These federal dollars represent a new beginning for the people who work and live and work in this community.”
Republican Missouri Senator Roy Blunt was the lone Senator from Missouri to vote in favor of the bill.
In a statement from him, Blunt said in part, “As a national transportation hub, Missouri is among the states that will benefit the most from the targeted investments in this bipartisan infrastructure bill. The bill authorizes more than $8 billion to help our state improve the safety and reliability of our roads and highways.”
In a version of the infrastructure bill, H.R. 3684, the legislation states certain allocations that would directly impact the St. Louis City and County area.
- $10,000,000 for West Florissant Avenue improvements in Ferguson, Dellwood & Jennings
- $2,576,000 for Bridge rehabilitation and pavement repairs in St. Louis
- $3,088,000 for Bridge rehab at Pitman Avenue, I-70 and I-64 in Wentzville
- $708,800 Adding signing and striping for wrong-way countermeasures at various ramp locations throughout the St. Louis District
- $2,500,000 for upgrading pedestrian facilities to be ADA compliant on MO 100 from Route 61 to Big Bend
- Also a study on contamination of Coldwater Creek
Despite some concerns that progressive house Democrats may make it trickier for the bill to reach President Biden's desk—by refusing to vote on it until their own 3.5 trillion social policy bill is passed in the Senate—Saint Louis University professor of Political Science Kenneth Warren believes it will be signed.
“It looks like approvals are there, both republicans and democrats are willing to sign this infrastructure bill. So, it looks like it's going to go through, whether now or whether it be delayed somewhat,” said Warren.
News 4 reached out to the City of St. Louis to see if there are any specific bridge or road improvements federal funding would go towards. A spokesperson says there are no specific projects, but they are eager to see potentially more federal funding available in the city down the pipeline.
