Federal help coming to Christian Hospital amid COVID-19 surge

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Days after local hospital officials requested federal help, aid will be arriving at a local hospital.

St. Louis area hospitals ask for federal help with staffing shortages Eleven St. Louis area hospitals have asked for the federal government to send doctors and nurses to help alleviate a severe staffing shortage that's straining hospitals' ability to care for patients.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says 44 healthcare professionals will soon be arriving at Christian Hospital. The task force recently requested aid to support 11 hospitals and medical facilities due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients.

“All of our staff throughout Christian Hospital have shown dedication and commitment to excellent patient care as we continue together in our mission for health and safety,” said Rick Stevens, president of Christian Hospital. “This aid serves as a beacon of hope for us as we continue to serve our community during this unprecedented time.”

Hospitals across the country have been facing staff and bed shortages as the Omicron variant spreads.