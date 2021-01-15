ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Governors from coast to coast are complaining about the pace of COVID-19 vaccine shipments as the federal government tells them to expect smaller shipments.
Missouri and Illinois are waiting on more vaccine to come but how many doses? That's really not clear. The new twist from Operation Warp Speed is not something those wanting and waiting for a shot want to hear.
Watch the above video for the full report.
