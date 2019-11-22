ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Daryl Leatherberry says he cried tears of joy when he found out he and hundreds of other Veteran Affairs (VA) employees would be moving out of the Goodfellow Federal Complex.
“I cried, it was like, ‘Wow, we get to get out of here,” said Leatherberry.
The facility has been in the center of controversy after the discovery of nearly 90 hazardous chemicals, which was revealed in a 2016 federal audit.
Leatherberry blames the chemicals for serious illnesses and cancer diagnosis his colleagues have received over the years.
“My coworker got stage four cancer and she worked in that building for years,” he said.
In June, union leaders with the American Federation of Government Employees demanded action from the federal government.
“That’s been going on for a long time that these people have hidden this from us and that’s the real issue, why did you hide it,” Leatherberry said.
Union leaders say the government has failed them by not completely ridding the facility of chemicals such as lead, asbestos, and arsenic.
Other chemicals dated back to World War II.
“This how we get treated, and that didn’t just sit well with me,” he said.
After their protest in June, Leatherberry says he and other union leaders went to Washington, D.C.
“We talked to all the congressman about it, and things started happening after that,” he said.
He says after those meetings, the VA removed around 500 employees from the complex.
“It’s still other agencies over there and we need to get them people off of that campus,” Leatherberry said.
News 4 found around 1,500 employees are still working there.
A source sent News 4 an email telling employees with the Rural Development Department they’ll be moving off campus, but no location or moving date has been announced.
The VA moved employees to their regional office on Page Ave.
Congressman Lacy Clay’s office said it is currently looking into ways to remove the rest of the employees from the complex.
