ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The federal court is refusing to hear Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's lawsuit against St. Louis County's mask mandate.

On Friday, a judge heard arguments to remove the mask mandate in the county. The case was to be sent to the federal courts, but Monday morning court documents showed the federal court was giving the case back to the state courts. A hearing is scheduled in state court for Tuesday morning.

"Over the weekend, a federal judge rejected County Executive Sam Page's eleventh hour attempt to delay our lawsuit that seeks to stop mask mandates, and remanded the case back to state court," he tweeted. "We are seeking another hearing on a temporary restraining order as soon as possible."

Last week, Schmitt filed a lawsuit against county and city officials, including health directors accusing them of going against federal guidelines and said the mandate “undermines the important push for vaccinations”.

🚨St. Louis Mask Mandate Update: At the 11th hour & with no notice, County Exec Page filed a notice to remove our lawsuit on the mask mandates to federal courtThis is a sad delay tactic. Page thinks he can still enforce the mandate—he cannot. Our fight continues #NoMaskMandates — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 30, 2021

“This continued government overreach is unacceptable and unconstitutional, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine," Schmitt said in a news release regarding the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Schmitt sent News 4 this statement:

"At the eleventh hour and with no notice, County Executive Page’s legal team filed a notice of removal to federal court. This is a procedural delay tactic in an attempt to obfuscate and avoid answering on the law. The people of St. Louis deserve answers now, and we’re going to continue to fight in this case with everything we have.”

On Monday, a reinstated mask mandate for St. Louis County and St. Louis City returned, regardless of residents' vaccination status.

'The mandate remains in place’: Page addresses St. Louis County Council’s vote to overturn mask mandate Less than 24 hours after the St. Louis County Council voted to overturn the mask mandate, County Executive Dr. Sam Page stands firm on his stance.

Following the county council's vote to overturn the mandate, County Executive Dr. Sam Page made it clear that the mask mandate remains in place.