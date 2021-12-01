ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Federal charges were issued Wednesday against James Mayes for 12 armed robberies from Oct. 13 through Nov. 10 in St. Louis City and County.
Charging documents allege Mayes, 58, committed multiple armed robberies, including one on federal territorial jurisdiction at the Gateway Arch National Park.
Police are looking for an armed man linked to three robberies and stabbing in downtown St. Louis.
Charges allege Mayes robbed a T-Mobile store, a Smoothie King, Kaiser Mart, Crown Food Mart and multiple other businesses and people in October and November.
Police were still looking for the suspect in late October. Authorities released photos of the wanted man outside of Smoothie King and at Laclede's Landing. At that time, Mayes had only been linked to three robberies in the area.
