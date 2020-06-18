ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Federal charges have been dropped against a Ferguson activist that the FBI accused of inciting riots last month.
Michael Avery was arrested by the FBI after returning home from protests in Minnesota last month.
On social media, he called for "shooters" and "level red action" which law enforcement alleged to mean violent action.
Federal prosecutors said the posts incited violence in St. Louis on June 1 when officers were shot at and retired police Captain David Dorn was killed.
This week federal prosecutors asked that those charges be dismissed.
