ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Federal agents are coming to St. Louis in an effort to combat violent crime.
The announcement that Operation Legend, which includes federal funding and agents, is coming to the city will be made during a 1:30 p.m. press conference Thursday at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Operation Legend was named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while asleep in Kansas City on June 29. The Department of Justice said Operation Legend was created as a result of President Donald Trump’s promise to assist cities plagued by violence.
The program launched in early July and involves sending federal agents with the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, DEA and ATF to work with local and state law enforcement to fight crime. Operation Legend began in Kansas City and was later expanded to include Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee.
U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen will be joined by partner agencies and Gov. Michael Parson at the Thursday afternoon press conference. News 4 will stream the press conference online, on the KMOV News app and on the KMOV Facebook page.
This story will be updated following the afternoon press conference.
