ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – Police said a US Homeland Security agent fired at a suspect who tried to run him over in St. Charles Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said the incident happened in the shopping center parking lot where Bass Pro Shop is located on Fifth Street in St. Charles.
Police and federal agents were conducting an investigation when police say the target of that investigation tried to run over a Homeland Security agent. The agent then fired at the suspect’s car, but police do not know if anyone was hit.
No officers or agents were injured. The suspect then fled.
Other information was not immediately known.
