ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A federal agency has finished its study on potential exposure to people living near Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County and found the contaminated soil and water could have increased the risk of some types of cancers.
The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease registry supports the continued removal of contaminated soil.
But soil from the creek and flood plane were scooped out and used other places, possibly spreading contamination into untested areas.
It recommends testing in areas where Coldwater Creek soil was used.
The agency also calls for testing dust in homes near the creek and wants warning signs put up in areas in areas not yet tested and areas that were tested but the contaminated soil has not yet been removed.
