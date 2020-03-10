ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Federal Trade Commission and Federal Drug Administration sent letters to scammers trying to sell coronavirus treatments.
The letter was sent to seven companies: Vital Silver, Aromatherapy Ltd., N-ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.
The letter states the company is required to notify the FTC within 48 hours that they have taken action to address the agency’s concerns. Both the FTC and FDA said they will monitor social media, online marketplaces and incoming complaints to see if the fraudulent products are being sold under a different name.
The Jim Bakker Show is based out of Blue Eye, Missouri. The FDA said the show is promoting its Silver Sol Liquid claiming to prevent, treat, diagnose, and cure COVID-19 in people. This product is unapproved by the FDA and in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The FDA said the product is also misbranded.
“It is unlawful under the FTC Act to advertise that a product can prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence,” the FDA states in its letter.
There are currently no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure COVID-19, the FDA said.
If companies do not comply, the FTC and FDA could seek court injunction and for the companies to pay money back to customers.
