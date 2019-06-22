FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Florissant officials announced Monday that it has notified Meredith Waste that the city is cutting ties with the company.
The announcement comes after complaints about missed and delayed trash pick-ups piled up. Many St. Louis-area residents said the service was sporadic.
Officials told News 4 Gateway Disposal will be the city's new waste collector beginning July 1. There is no need for residents to set up new service as Gateway Disposal has received the current list of customers, officials said.
The city started using Meridian Waste in 2009. The current contract was set to run through 2021.
READ: BBB cautions local residents after Meridian Waste failed to pick up trash, issue refunds
Florissant joins the ranks of cities such as St. Charles, Wildwood, Pacific, Webster Groves, Manchester, and Crestwood who have either terminated or didn’t renew contracts with Meridian.
Florissant’s mayor says the next steps for residents is to not pay their current bill for July, August, and September. Meridian says they will begin collecting their cans the last week of June.
In a press release, Meridan informed Florissant officials that they will start processing refunds on July 1 to residents that already made their payments for July, August, September and beyond. It takes 30 days for refunds to be processed.
Meridian released the following statement about the situation in Florissant:
Meridian Waste has always abided by the terms of our contracts and will continue to do so with the City of Florissant. We are a company of professionals who abide by our contracts and are always looking to improve our service and make changes to benefit the environment and the customers’ experience. Florissant’s decision is a surprise as we have been meeting with them on a daily basis to review any service concerns and the first notice we had of this decision is today’s letter.
As we transition away from this contract we will certainly abide by the agreement and conduct ourselves in the utmost professional manner. A 13- day transition from one hauler to another is quite an expedited time frame that has been chosen solely by the City with no coordination with Meridian Waste. However, we commit to begin removing our carts the last week of June starting Monday, June 24th. Residents with any questions regarding the transition should call the city directly at 314921-5700 Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00pm.
For any questions for Gateway disposal, residents should call Tuesday at 314-900-2070
