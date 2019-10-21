TORNADO WATCH ISSUED FOR PORTION OF NEWS 4 VIEWING AREA UNTIL 9:00 A.M.
Monday: High 69. Rain and storms move out of the area by mid morning. Then clearing in the afternoon. Breezy. Winds becoming westerly and gusting up to 35 mph.
Tuesday: Low 46/High 64. Sunny, breezy and cool. Winds gusting to 30 mph.
