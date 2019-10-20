Sunday: High 70. Patchy morning fog then decreasing clouds through the afternoon. Winds SE 5-7 mph.
Sunday Night: Low 58. Rain and storms becoming likely after 2am. A few of these storms could become strong to severe with large hail and/or damaging winds, mainly south and west of St. Louis.
Monday: High 68. Rain and a few storms likely during the morning hours. Then clearing in the afternoon. Breezy. Winds becoming westerly and gusting up to 25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.