The Latest: Illinois has first COVID-19 death

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below is the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in Missouri and the Metro East:
TUESDAY, MARCH 17:
2:35 p.m.
Gov. Pritzker announced Tuesday, the State of Illinois has recorded it's first fatality due to the novel coronavirus.
The victim was a Chicago woman in her 60s.
There are also 22 positive tests at a DuPage assisted living facility where a resident tested positive last week— 18 residents and 4 staffers.
As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 160 Illinois patients tested positive for COVID-19.
2:00 p.m.
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled or postponed all performances through April 12.
Patrons can do one of the following:
• Exchange your tickets for any concert later in the 2019/2020 season; all exchange fees will be waived.
• Donate the value of your tickets to the SLSO and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
• Exchange your tickets for an SLSO gift certificate, which can be used at any time.
• Receive a refund for the value of the tickets.
1:50 p.m.
(KCTV) – The Jackson County Health Department announced Tuesday the county’s first presumptive positive test of the novel coronavirus.
“We knew that COVID-19 was coming, and we’ve been preparing accordingly by monitoring individuals, educating the public, and working with our partners at all levels,” Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer said in a release.
Health department officials said the patient is a woman in her 80s who had not traveled recently.
Officials also noted this case was identified through a private lab.
Cass County had its first presumptive positive Monday night, and Johnson County in Kansas has had multiple cases in the last two weeks. As of Monday, there had been 8 positive tests for the coronavirus in Missouri.
1:30 p.m.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Macy's announced Tuesday they will temporarily close all stores by the end of business today.
The closures will go on until March 31 and will affect all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
12:30 p.m.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that casinos would be closing at midnight through March 30.
Parson said he consulted with the Missouri Gaming Commission to close the casinos to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Illinois closed their casinos days ago.
9:45 a.m.
According to St. Louis County, the number of phone calls into their coronavirus hotline spiked Monday.
Records show the hotline took about 13 calls Sunday, March 15. Then on Monday, the numbers spiked to 695 calls.
Calls are filtered into three categories: Tier 1 is general information, Tier 2 is preventative measures and Tier 3 is high level risk exposure.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has suspended all driver road tests. Written tests will still be available.
6:00 a.m.
As the numbers stand Tuesday morning, Illinois has 105 COVID-19 cases while Missouri has eight.
The newest cases in Missouri include a person between 50-60 years old in St. Louis County and a SLU student in St. Louis City. Both people recently traveled internationally.
St. Louis City Hall is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. but anyone heading into the building will have their temperature taken. If you temperature is higher than 100.4 degrees, you must return home and won't be allowed in the building.
Mercy is still doing drive-thru testing. Since opening the clinic Saturday, the hospital said 135 people have been tested.
"So far, we're not stretched thin. We don't have a lot of call outs. We don't have a lot of people on self quarantine yet because it hasn't really hit the hospital," Mercy spokesperson Joe Poelker said. "It hasn't really hit the community yet. A lot of what we're doing right now is precautionary."
As for pet parents, Stray Rescue announced it will open as a pet food pantry for community members in need. Stray Rescue will provide a bag of pet food to anyone in need.
If you or your neighbors need help, call the shelter at 314-771-6121 or email julia [at] strayrescue.org to schedule a pick up time.
"Our hearts go out to those who are temporarily out of work and directly affected financially at this time,” said Cassady Caldwell, Executive Director.
You are encouraged to bring your own container.
