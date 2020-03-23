ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, relatives of patients in nursing homes are demanding cameras be placed inside their loved ones’ rooms so they can check up on them while they're on lockdown.
Cameras in long-term care facilities is an issue News 4 Investigates has covered long before the coronavirus outbreak. Now, though, the requests have gotten louder.
“Since they shut the doors and locked everyone out, I am kind of alarmed that I don't have any way to interact with him,” said Gene Frazier about his friend Peter.
Frazier used to visit Peter in a retirement home three days a week.
“We talk and watch television and eat. And without any of that he sits in his room all day and sleeps,” Frazier said.
But like many others, he was recently greeted by a sign on the door of Peter’s facility (which Frazier asked we not identify) that said ‘no visitors allowed.’
Peter has dementia and Frazier worries he's confused.
“They are sitting in their rooms, 24 hours a day, you know, alone. I find that very disturbing,” he said. “Even under normal circumstances I see things that I don't like, it’s probably normal for a retirement home.”
But he says the current situation underscores a need for cameras inside nursing homes.
In May last year, News 4 revealed outcries from families around the country who says their loved ones had been abused.
Many people want what are called ‘granny cams’ inside long term care facilities. The practice is legal in Illinois, but illegal in Missouri.
“These kinds of decisions need to be in the hands of the family,” Frazier said.
He added it’s even more necessary now to check in on Peter.
“Not just him, the rest of the people too. Under normal circumstances, a lot of them don't get visitors, they are very lonely,” he said.
He wants to ensure they aren't even more isolated.
“Not to dramatize, but if this goes on much longer, you might have a situation where the people are not dying, but they wish they were,” Frazier said.
A bill that would make cameras inside long term care facilities was very close to passing in the Missouri legislature. But now, it’s on hold due to the outbreak. Even if it had passed, Gov. Mike Parson's office said having people come in to install cameras now would be too dangerous.
If you have questions about your loved one’s long term care facility, you can contact VOYCE at info@voycestl.org and by phone at 314-918-8222.
