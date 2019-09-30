ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Food and Drug Administration is recalling a brand of dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns.
The agency is warning pet owners to stay away from Performance Dog brand frozen pet food, produced after July 22.
FDA officials said the food, "represents a serious threat to human and animal health."
If consumers had the dog food in their home, the FDA said they should clean the area where it was stored.
