ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- COVID-19 testing may see far more rapid results thanks to a saliva-based testing system developed at Washington University.
Physicians tested the system with 2,000 volunteers in early August, and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday the FDA approved the tests for use in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Parson said the new test will help the state increase its testing volumes and improve turnaround time for test results.
"Today's development will help continue that progress. We have been engaged in conversations with Wash U for several weeks, and we expect to have further updates in the coming days on how this technology can and will be used to increase COVID testing in Missouri," said Governor Parson during his Wednesday briefing.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.