ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Food and Drug Administration has officially designated the first generic type of insulin.
It's called Semglee and it was approved to be sold in the United Stated last year. The move by the FDA allows the product to be marketed as a generic version of a biological product.
This could be a health to some diabetics as insulin prices have risen steadily due to little competition. The FDA says Semglee is a safe and less expensive alternative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.