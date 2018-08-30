Daniel Harris is wanted for allegedly robbing a St. Louis Community Credit Union on March 15, 2017.
Police say around 11:20 a.m., Harris allegedly entered the credit union and presented a demand note indicating he had a gun.
After obtaining money, Harris possible ran away.
On Oct. 12, 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Harris after he was charged with bank robbery.
Harris also uses the name John Harris. He is considered armed and dangerous and may have violent tendencies.
Harris is around 5’6”, 61-years-old, about 130 pounds, and has a scar on this left shoulder and left elbow.
If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
