EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead following a robbery at an East St. Louis bank Friday afternoon.
According to the FBI, there was an armed robbery at the First Bank around 4 p.m. and a person was killed. They could not confirm with News 4 if the victim was a employee of the bank or a bystander.
The two suspects are believed to be involved in a Fairmont City robbery Friday around 3 p.m., authorities said.
One suspect was pictured wearing a black hoodie with distinct white down the arm and photo on the front. The other suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a silver zipper, black pants and black shoes. Both suspects are approximately 5'8" to 5'9".
They were last seen in a 2022-2011 white Lexus with Missouri temporary plates, black rims and no gas cap.
