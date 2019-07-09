ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - It’s a tough job and not one for the faint of heart, but the FBI wants more women to consider joining the force.
Special Agent Cindy Dockery said only 20 percent of all FBI agents are women. She’s hoping to change that.
“It takes someone who is willing to sometimes put in a long number of hours in a day,” said Dockery.
Dockery joined the FBI 16 years ago after completing a 6-month training process. To successfully become an agent, one must pass a written test, oral exam, polygraph and a physical fitness test.
Dockery said most applicants don’t pass the fitness test the first time around. It includes a 300-meter sprint, 1.5 mile run, and consecutive push-ups and sit-ups. Applicants are given five minutes to rest in between each exercise.
“I think it helps when your adrenaline is flowing, you don’t know what you’re going to expect and if your body is in shape, it can handle that adrenaline better,” said Dockery.
The fitness test is taken once a year and if you don’t pass, you’re able to retake it. The FBI is holding a formal recruitment event to attract more women on July 24.
If you’re interested, you can find details here, then click on “Apply to Jobs” and search “Women’s Symposium” to pre-register for the event.
