ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A photo from the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 shows a man wearing a St. Louis Blues hat and some News 4 viewers say they know who the man is.
News 4 viewers have provided us with a name and said he's from St. Charles County. We're not going to identify him since he hasn't been charged yet.
News 4's Lauren Trager called him. He said he's "not going to say anything about that" and hung up the phone.
[READ: Sullivan woman charged after pictured carrying Speaker Pelosi's broken sign at Capitol riot]
A review of his social media shows pictures of him in a very similar Blues hat and numerous posts claiming there was election fraud. However, there are no posts we could find of him inside the capitol.
Next to the man in the photo is Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri. She's facing five federal charges for her role at the riot. She's seen in the photo holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's broken nameplate.
You're asked to contact the FBI if you have any information.
