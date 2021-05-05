BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The FBI and Berkeley Police are asking for public help on a cold case homicide and carjacking that happened on November 9, 2017 in Berkeley when 30-year-old Jayvon Vance was shot and killed around 9:40 p.m.
Earlier in the day, Vance was communicating with a person in a Facebook group using the moniker “Tony King.” The two agreed to meet later that night in the 6800 block of Friarwood Drive in Berkeley for a transaction.
Vance drove alone to the meeting place in a 2008 white Saturn SUV. Two men were seen by witnesses around the time of the deal standing next to a white vehicle (possibly an SUV) and a black vehicle (possibly a Chevy Monte Carlo). A few minutes later, one gunshot was heard and both vehicles were seen leaving while Vance was left lying on the road.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
