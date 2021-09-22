ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You're going to start seeing a new message displayed around town with the goal of cracking down on hate crime. According to the FBI, hate crimes are on the rise across the country and in Missouri.
In 2018, there were 66 reported hate crimes in the Show Me State. In 2020, that number jumped to 115. These numbers aren't the complete picture since these crimes are underreported.
This is why the FBI, the Hate Crime Task Force and the U.S. Attorney's Office are partnering with local businesses to raise awareness of hate crimes and to encourage reporting of all crimes.
"We must continue to honor the promise that all people are created equal and when that equality is compromised or threatened in any way that we strive to restore it," U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said.
The messages will be on buses, trains, at gas pumps, billboards and on social media.
"We wanted this to be a reminder and a reaffirmation of our committed to investigate hate crime and to convey that we've got your back, you're not marginalized in the eyes of law enforcement," Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn said.
If you are a victim or if you witness a hate crime, report it immediately. You can report it online at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-225-5324.
