ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The FBI has issued a warning about scammers posing as federal courts and law enforcement.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI detailed the latest scam as a letter that claimed to be from a federal court about a federal criminal investigation. In the letter, the victim is given a choice: (1) face indictment or (2) accept an agreement as a cooperating witness, which requires $7,000 in legal fees. In addition to the letter, perpetrators have also called the victim.
Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division explained, “Scammers are using more sophisticated techniques to appear legitimate, to include using information about you gleaned from compromised online accounts, such as email or social media. Please scrutinize and verify any request for money or personal information to avoid falling pretty to scammers.”
In addition, the agencies warn that scammers can easily hide their identities by displaying legitimate phone numbers on Caller ID, also known as spoofing. To ensure the call is from a legitimate agency, the FBI advises looking up the organization’s phone number and calling the number to verify. Scammers will create a sense of urgency and threaten to keep their target from ending the call.
Anyone who feels they have been a victim of a phone or online scam that resulted in them wiring money should immediately contact the bank used to try and recall the wire transfer. An online complaint should also be filed with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.
