ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The FBI has issued a nationwide plea for help to identify a man who was shown in a video who may have critical information pertaining to an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
The man, called John Doe 41 by the FBI, was seen in a video with a child that was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2018. Authorities believe the video may have been made between 2016 and 2018.
The FBI believes the man may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Investigators said they do not know which region of the country the individual may be located.
Anyone who can recognize the man, believed to be between 18 and 20 years can click here or call 1-800-225-5324 to submit a tip.
Click here to view the FBI’s information poster regarding John Doe 41.
