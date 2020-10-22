ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The FBI in St. Louis and Kansas City are looking for a wanted Missouri man.
They are looking for 44-year-old Christopher Brian Rogan, who is considered armed and dangerous.
He is wanted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit money laundering and distribution of methamphetamine.
According to the FBI, he is wanted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine in St. Louis from January 2015 to September 2019.
He is also wanted for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering in Kansas City from January 2017 to July 2020.
On July 21, 2020, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Rogan.
According to federal authorities, Rogan lives in both the Kansas City area and the St. Louis area.
Rogan has tattoos on both of his ankles, both arms, both legs, his chest and a "R" tattooed on his forearm. He also has his left ear pierced and a pierced tongue.
