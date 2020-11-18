The FBI in St. Louis and Kansas City is looking for 44-year-old Christopher Brian Rogan. They say he is armed and dangerous.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The FBI in St. Louis and Kansas City have located and arrested an armed and dangerous man.

Federal authorities captured 44-year-old Christopher Brian Rogan at a residence in Lincoln County on Oct. 22.

Rogan was wanted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit money laundering and distribution of methamphetamine.

His arrest is the result on an ongoing investigation by an FBI Kansas City Task Force in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to the FBI, he was also wanted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine in St. Louis from January 2015 to September 2019.

On July 21, 2020, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Rogan.

