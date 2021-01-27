Jane Doe 43

Anyone who recognizes Jane Doe 43 is urged to contact the FBI.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified a woman they say may have critical information regarding a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Authorities released images of the woman, known only as Jane Doe 43, Wednesday morning. She was seen in a video with a child that officials believe was created in October 2019. Jane Doe 43 is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. She was heard speaking English in the video obtained by investigators.

After asking for the public's help in identifying her, they were able to determine her identify. It is not being revealed to the public at this time.

The FBI is still requesting the public’s help in identifying other John/Jane Does. The quality of some of the images are so clear, people who know them will be able to identify them. Visit here for pictures and more information.

