The FBI is looking for two suspects who were involved in an armed robbery at an East St. Louis bank Friday afternoon.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with a deadly bank robbery that happened in East St. Louis Friday afternoon.

According to the FBI, there was an armed robbery at the First Bank around 4 p.m. Security guard Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois was killed.  The two suspects attempted to enter a Fairmont City bank around 3 p.m., but were not allowed in due to suspicious behavior, authorities said.

Fairmont City robbery, ESTL robbers

The two suspects wanted in the East St. Louis bank robbery are also wanted for a Fairmont City robbery that happened around 3 p.m. Friday.

One suspect was pictured wearing a black hoodie with distinct white down the arm and photo on the front. that said “Dunder Mifflin, Inc Paper Company.” The other suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a silver zipper, black pants and black shoes. Saturday, the FBI said the two were taken into custody.

First Bank robbery suspects

These two suspects are wanted following an armed robbery at First Bank in East St. Louis.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Horn's family pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.