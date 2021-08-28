EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with a deadly bank robbery that happened in East St. Louis Friday afternoon.
According to the FBI, there was an armed robbery at the First Bank around 4 p.m. Security guard Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois was killed. The two suspects attempted to enter a Fairmont City bank around 3 p.m., but were not allowed in due to suspicious behavior, authorities said.
One suspect was pictured wearing a black hoodie with distinct white down the arm and photo on the front. that said “Dunder Mifflin, Inc Paper Company.” The other suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a silver zipper, black pants and black shoes. Saturday, the FBI said the two were taken into custody.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help Horn's family pay for funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.